SALU organises Naseem Kharal theatre festival

SUKKUR - The importance of the works of renowned Sindhi writer Naseem Kharal was highlighted at the conclusion of the two-day Naseem Kharal Theatre Festival organised by the Department of Sindhi of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur in collaboration with Drama Artists Form (DAF) on Thursday. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Yousuf Khushik said that artists occupy a prestigious position in the society as they portray the true nature of the society and its problems. He further said that stories are written to draw attention to certain problems that exist in the society and once these problems are brought to light, they will be solved. Talking about Naseem Kharal’s writing career, he said that he has raised such issues in his stories.

Highlighting the achievements of the university, he added despite several obstacles, we are moving forward and it is the result of a dedicated team that is working hard to make SALU as the best institution in the province of Sindh.

Dr Khadim Mahar highlighted Naseem Kharal’s work and said that it is covered in our curriculum. This curriculum will help students learn the original language that Kharal uses in his stories.

SALU conducts Pre Entry Test

The Pre-Entry Test for admission into BS Part-I and BS Part-III of all Institutes and Departments for the academic year 2025 was conducted at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday. Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Yousuf Khushik visited the test venue and interacted with the candidates. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of the test.

During his interaction with the candidates, Prof Khushik said that education is a powerful tool for the growth and transformation of a country. “You must respect parents and teachers,” he said.

He further reiterated that Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur is the third-best public university in Sindh, which caters to the academic needs of students from different social backgrounds, especially those from low-income households.

As many as 128 blocks were set for the test. Against 2,500 seats to fill, 5,120 candidates appeared in the test. The result of the test will be announced today on the university’s website www.salu.edu.pk.