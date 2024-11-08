Senate body passes bill seeking penalty for preaching Zionism

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday reviewed and passed several significant bills including the one that seeks punishment for up to three years for preaching of Zionism and displaying symbols of the movement within the jurisdiction of Pakistan. The panel that met under the chair of Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman passed the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill that seeks amendment in the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. The bill introduced in the house on April 29 this year will not go back into the house for final approval or disapproval.

The private-member bill moved by ruling PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan seeks punishment of up to three years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 40,000 or both for anyone who knowingly or intentionally is engaged in the preaching of Zionism to “incite hatred in society.”

The proposed law seeks punishment for up to two years or imposition of Rs 30,000 fine or both for anyone who knowingly or intentionally displays symbols of Zionism to “spread hatred and cause a disturbance in public peace.” The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that Zionism is an ethnic, religious and political school of thought, which adopts extremist and strict ways and means to attain its objectives. It further says that Pakistan being a Muslim state with supremacy and sovereignty of Allah and Islam as basis of its Constitution should never allow display of symbols depicting Zionism, for spreading unrest in the country.

The house also passed the National Forensic Agency Bill, introduced in the Senate by Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi on October 17.

“The National Forensic Agency aims to enhance forensic capabilities across Pakistan. Key initiatives include upgrading existing conventional forensic labs and establishing digital forensic lab that will provide services to all provinces, GB, AJ&K, and government/private forensics labs.”, reads the statement of aims and objectives of the bill. The agency will integrate digital and cyber forensics to combat crimes involving electronic devices, deep fakes and other electronic offenses, it adds.

The committee also passed the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz. This bill aims to regulate rental agreements and protect tenants from unfair practices. The meeting also passed, with some amendments, the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, aimed to address evolving challenges related to road safety and motor vehicle regulations.

The participants held a debate on rising street crimes, theft, and armed robberies in Islamabad.

The discussion followed after the committee took serious notice of robbery of a senior officer of the Senate Secretariat Media Directorate and his family. The panel observed that the incident created terror and alarm in the capital city and called for a robust action plan. The chairman committee expressed concerns over the rise in these incidents and sought a detailed briefing from the relevant authorities on the number of such crimes and the measures being taken to curb such events regularly taking place in the capital city.