Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

November 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qazi Ahmed with officials  of Sindh Food Authority visited various shops and restaurants. A fine of Rs35,000 was imposed on several restaurants by the AC for adulterated milk, oil and sub-standard cleanliness. Sub-standard oil and milk were destroyed on the spot. The assistant commissioner also instructed all the shopkeepers and restaurant owners to obtain a license from the Sindh Food Authority.

