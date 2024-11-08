Sindh to issue Senior Citizen cards for social security

KARACHI - Sindh government has launched a significant initiative to provide social security to the province’s senior citizens by issuing senior citizen cards. The cards will be distributed through NADRA, with an initial batch of 250,000 senior citizens set to benefit from the programme. The initiative aims to offer a range of services and benefits to elderly residents, ensuring their well-being and access to essential support. The move reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of senior citizens and enhancing their quality of life in the province.