Social Media’s Reckoning

Australia has taken a bold step to curb social media’s pervasive influence on teenagers, sparking global attention on how other countries might follow suit. On Thursday, the Australian Prime Minister announced plans to ban children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, asserting that platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat are causing real harm to young people. Under the proposed law, social media companies, not underage users, would bear responsibility if they fail to implement reasonable measures to prevent children’s access.

This initiative appears to be a necessary step forward. Since the early 2000s, social media has grown at a breakneck pace, bringing profound changes to society. Two decades in, we’re only beginning to comprehend its impact, particularly on young people, and to recognise the urgent need for responsible policymaking to counteract its downsides.

The problems are numerous and clear. The endless stream of bite-sized content on platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and Snapchat has conditioned younger generations to crave instant gratification, reducing their ability to focus on longer content and develop critical thinking skills. Research consistently shows that high exposure to social media correlates with lower scores in comprehension, reasoning, and other cognitive skills, as young minds become attuned to the quick dopamine hits social media offers instead of cultivating independent thought. Further, unregulated social media allows easy access to harmful content, including explicit material, drugs, and violence, making the case for restrictions even stronger. Compounding this, social media platforms exploit their massive reach by targeting impressionable teenagers with ads for potentially harmful products, from tobacco to the increasingly popular e-cigarettes, or vapes.

Predictably, the multi-trillion dollar social media industry has pushed back, with Twitter owner Elon Musk labelling the policy “fascist” and a Snapchat representative dismissing it as harmful to children’s access to mental health resources. Such arguments reveal a defensive, profit-driven agenda rather than genuine concern for young users. By positioning itself as a case study in regulating social media’s reach, Australia could set a valuable precedent for other countries to follow.

While social media can be a powerful tool, perhaps it should be introduced only when children have had time to develop in a balanced social environment and cultivate critical thinking skills. Rather than immersing them in this complex digital world from birth, a delayed, thoughtful introduction to social media might help young minds navigate it without compromising their cognitive development.