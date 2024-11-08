Friday, November 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur mayor inspects cleanliness efforts by SMC

Our Staff Reporter
November 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Spokesperson to the Sindh Chief Minister and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday inspected cleanliness efforts in the city and expressed satisfaction with the existing cleaning arrangements.

He instructed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to expedite cleanup operations at all critical points. In a briefing, it was reported that waste had been cleared to some extent, and SMC teams were actively working in the field.

However, the Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh stressed that cleaning efforts should be sustained moving forward to ensure long-term cleanliness. He emphasised the importance of utilising all available resources to maintain the city’s beauty and uphold public health standards.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024