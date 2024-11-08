Suspension of teachers by KPK govt is a shameful act: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that those who consider protest as their constitutional right are now up in arms over the teachers’ protest. In a statement, she condemned the KPK government’s suspension of teachers, calling it a disgraceful act. She also criticized what she called the “Fitna Party” for exploiting farmers and visually impaired individuals in Punjab to incite protests. She alleged that the “Fitna Party” under the guise of rallies and protests keeps chanting slogans like ‘protest is our right. These people incite the farmers, workers, and even the blind in Punjab for their political gain, using them as tools for agitation. They encourage and fuel their participation in protests.” She pointed out the hypocrisy of those who attack the federal government and Punjab, while their government in KPK suspends teachers who are peacefully protesting. “This is a clear reflection of their double standards and hypocrisy,” she remarked. Azma Bokhari further said that the KPK government has rewarded police officers and rescue workers involved in these political protests with promotions, allowances, and extra salaries. In contrast, she denounced the suspension of peaceful teachers as an utterly shameful act that deserved universal condemnation.