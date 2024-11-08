SW DC orders action in journalist assault case

wana - Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Nasir Khan, took notice of an assault on local journalist Aala Khan Wazir in Angoor Adda, directing authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice promptly.

The attack on Wazir has drawn widespread condemnation from various press clubs and journalists’ associations, demanding justice for the journalist. According to details, Aala Khan Wazir was assaulted by about 30 family members of Maulana Shamsuddin while reporting near Angoor Adda. He was tortured, detained for several hours, and his belongings were reportedly destroyed. He was later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital Wana for medical treatment.

The Wana Press Club and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved. Authorities assured that legal action would be taken against the culprits, affirming their commitment to uphold freedom of expression and press freedom.