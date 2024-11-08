Tarar, Kundi call for joint efforts to improve law, order in KP

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, met on Thursday to call for joint efforts aimed at improving the law and order situation in the province.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, both leaders expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and criticized the provincial government’s apparent indifference. They discussed potential measures to address and improve the situation.

The conversation also touched on the federal government’s efforts to promote economic development and involve the youth in positive, constructive activities.

Governor Faisal Kundi emphasized that steps would be taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to steer the youth away from anarchic politics and towards more productive pursuits.

In response, Minister Attaullah Tarar assured that the federal government was fully committed to providing all possible support to enhance security in the province.

Both leaders also agreed on the need for collaborative efforts to improve the education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The Federal Government is actively working on the establishment of Danish Schools and the promotion of quality education throughout the province,” said Attaullah Tarar. He also reaffirmed that restoring law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a top priority for the federal government.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are our brothers, and their welfare is the first priority of the federation,” Tarar remarked, adding that the people of the province would not be deprived of their rights. He further emphasized that cultural activities would be promoted across the region. The meeting also discussed the creation of a media hub in Dera Ismail Khan, along with other facilities to support the region’s development.

Governor Faisal Kundi welcomed the innovations and positive changes taking place within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its affiliated departments. Additionally, several proposals related to the promotion of educational and cultural activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed in the meeting.