The Unrelenting Plague of Unemployment

Unemployment has reached catastrophic proportions in Pakistan, threatening the very fabric of our society. Thousands of individuals, eager to contribute to the workforce, are left languishing in despair, their potential squandered due to the scarcity of job opportunities.

This persistent crisis has devastating consequences, driving countless individuals to the brink of desperation. The alarming rise in suicides among unemployed youth is a heart-wrenching testament to the destructive power of unemployment.

As a new generation enters the workforce, they are inevitably drawn into this vortex of hopelessness. The future of Pakistan hangs precariously in the balance, as the unchecked scourge of unemployment undermines national progress. We urge the Government of Pakistan to acknowledge the gravity of this crisis and take immediate, drastic measures to address it. Providing sustainable employment opportunities is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.

Unemployment is not merely a statistic; it is a ravaging force that annihilates human dignity, shatters dreams, and destroys lives. We demand decisive action to create job opportunities in diverse sectors, invest in vocational training and skill development, foster entrepreneurship and small business growth, and ensure equitable distribution of resources. To the Government of Pakistan, we say: the future of our youth, our economy, and our nation hangs in the balance. Act now, or risk perpetuating a legacy of despair.

DARVISH DAD,

Dandar.