Two US consulate officials visit NAPA

KARACHI - Two officials of the United States Consulate visited the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA and met with the NAPA Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, and the CEO, Junaid Zuberi, to show their interest in NAPA’s work. Director of Public Engagement (Sindh/Balochistan) Tony Jones and Public Affairs Officer Michael Chadwick showed interest in NAPA’s teaching programme, and asked the NAPA chairman about what future collaborations did he envision between the and the academy. According to the press release, The NAPA chairman and the CEO alongwith the Heads of the Music and Theatre departments briefed the visitors about the working of the academy and its future plans. The US officials were also shown the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre of NAPA.