UK Parliament honours Mahira Khan for contributions to cinema, culture

LONDON - Renowned Pakistani actress was honoured in the UK Parliament for her exceptional contributions to global cinema and her role as a cultural ambassador. The award ceremony, held in the House of Commons, was hosted by Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom Afzal Khan and supported by cross-party parliamentarians, recognising Mahira’s impact on cultural exchange and women’s empowerment. Mahira spoke about her work and how she was thankful to several people in her life who helped her progress in her remarkable career. Born into a Pashtun family in Karachi, Mahira said, she attended a private school and later moved to the United States to pursue higher education at Santa Monica College and, subsequently, the University of Southern California. She was the first woman in her family to travel abroad alone, an experience that she credited with helping her develop independence and strength. She praised her parents for putting their focus on educating their children with equal rights and equal love and always urging them to do well in life. The star said she doesn’t agree with the term “self-made” as that would deny credit to so many people who had helped her in life. She told the audience at the House of Commons that her mentors, directors, teachers, and her friends and family helped her. The star said: “My parents always believed in equal education. I remember the people who inspired me in my life when I was growing up. They said I can do it.

There have been tough times but there have been people around who celebrated my success and encouraged me. I have stood on the shoulders of teachers, directors, fans and mentors who made everything possible.” After receiving the award, Mahira told the media: “I am very happy at receiving the award because this award is for women empowerment. Since I started to work, I have worked with the aim to open doors for other women who don’t face the kind of difficulties I have faced. There has been a lot of advancement in the showbiz industry of Pakistan in the last few years. There has been more gender equality and pay parity. My parents, my brother, my son, my colleagues, my childhood friends and my family have stood by me throughout. I am thankful to all of them.” The event was attended by prominent figures, including Dr Sarah Naeem, Mrs High Commissioner, Atta Haq, Chairman of Labour Asians Society, Shafiq Shahzad, Trade and Investment Minister, and Manish Tiwari, co-chair of Labour Asians Society, along with numerous public figures and community leaders. MP Afzal commended Mahira’s artistic achievements, emphasising her role as a trailblazer for women. “Mahira Khan’s success story is an inspiration for young women around the world, showing them that they can achieve their dreams despite obstacles,” he remarked. “She has broken stereotypes, represented her country on international platforms, and demonstrated that dedication, resilience, and authenticity can lead to remarkable achievements. As a role model, she exemplifies the values of hard work, humility, and integrity, and her influence extends far beyond the entertainment industry.”