UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media and information literacy strategy

LAHORE - :In an effort to promote a knowledge-based society in Pakistan, UNESCO, in partnership with Media Foundation 360, initiated consultations to develop a national Media and Information Literacy (MIL) strategy. The first consultation took place at the Department of Digital Media, University of the Punjab, Lahore, marking the beginning of a nationwide dialogue on enhancing media literacy. The consultation brought together policymakers, media professionals, academics, and civil society experts who shared recommendations for improving MIL in Pakistan. UNESCO’s MIL framework is designed to equip citizens with the skills to critically assess information and engage responsibly, especially in the face of disinformation and harmful online content. The framework aligns with Pakistan’s Digital Vision and National Education Policy, aiming to foster a society that values informed decision-making and responsible digital engagement. Key speakers at the event included Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Secretary of Information and Culture, Punjab, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of University of the Punjab, and journalist Mujib ur Rehman Shami. They underscored the importance of MIL in promoting ethical engagement in the digital world and enhancing social cohesion. Prof. Dr. Savera Shami, chairperson of the Department of Digital Media, led the discussions on the consultation’s objectives, while UNESCO’s Hamza Khan Swati emphasized the organization’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation in Pakistan.

The consultation focused on several key themes, including balancing media empowerment with regulatory oversight, developing a framework for media and digital literacy, and integrating Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity into MIL policies. Participants recommended advocacy efforts to strengthen MIL skills, combat disinformation, improve digital platform accountability, and promote locally relevant content. UNESCO will continue these consultations in other provinces in the coming weeks.