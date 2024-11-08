University of Sindh issues guidelines for Convocation 2019-2023

HYDERABAD - University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has issued guidelines for students receiving degrees at the upcoming convocation ceremony. Convocation Secretary, Prof Dr Erfana Begum Mallah, announced that students can collect their gowns and caps from the Institute of Sindhology from November 11 to 14, 2024, between 9:30am and 3:30pm. A nominal fee (cash only) will be charged for the gowns and caps. Students unable to collect their gowns and caps on the specified dates can also do so on the convocation day. For further information, students can contact the convocation team at convocation@usindh.edu.pk.