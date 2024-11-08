War Over Islands

The United States and China are likely entering a new era of Cold War. The two countries are engaged in intense competition on various fronts, including economic growth and technological development. Similarly, they are also vying for dominance in the race to control islands in the Indo-Pacific region.

This area is recognised as a hub for international maritime trade, home to several critical sea lanes and resource-rich islands. Consequently, both China and the US, along with their allies, are focusing on these strategically significant islands.

At present, China holds an astonishing lead, controlling 150 islands in the region. China claims sovereignty over these islands due to their proximity to the South China Sea, the Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean. Since these islands are rich in resources and could help China challenge the US’s global superpower status, the US is keen to counter China’s growing influence in the region. Thus, the US and China are locked in competition on numerous fronts, including their battle for control over these islands. Both nations are powerful enough to cause each other considerable difficulty. However, neither has been steadfast enough to avoid escalation. One can only hope that a diplomatic resolution will arise before this competition turns into an all-out war.

AAMIR TAHIR,

Quetta.