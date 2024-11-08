Wheat to be cultivated on 748,000 acres in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting of the District Wheat Campaign Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur on Thursday. The meeting reviewed performance of the agriculture department and other relevant departments regarding timely sowing of wheat to achieve a better yield besides providing facilities to farmers.

The meeting was informed that a target had been set for wheat cultivation on 748,000 acres across the district, and so far wheat had been sown on 105,000 acres of land. The additional deputy commissioner directed that timely sowing be ensured for better wheat production, and in this regard, the agriculture department officials should provide all possible facilities to farmers at their doorsteps.

The meeting was attended by officers from the agriculture department (extension), relevant departments, fertilizer and seed companies, representatives of agricultural medicines, and progressive farmers. The director agriculture briefed the meeting that the cultivation of certified seeds of recommended wheat varieties and the use of balanced fertilizers were being ensured for better wheat production, and the process of conducting farmers training was also going on.