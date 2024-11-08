Woman killed in Israeli strike on car near Beirut

Beirut, Lebanon - A woman was killed Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting a car on a key road linking the capital Beirut with the Bekaa Valley and Syria, a security source told AFP. The source, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said a man was also injured in the strike. Lebanon’s National News Agency reported earlier that “an enemy drone targeted a car in Araya,” adding that the strike left the route blocked to vehicle traffic. An AFP photographer at the site saw a charred car and another badly damaged vehicle on the highway that links Beirut to the Syrian capital of Damascus, through the Lebanese mountains.