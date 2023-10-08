Sunday, October 08, 2023
5m cottons bales obtained this year

Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  More than 5 million bales of cotton have been obtained this year due to ef­forts of the agricultural scientists and the government. Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad Senior Scientist Dr Jahanzaib Farooq told a function, organised on the World Cotton Day of the World Trade Organ­isation (WTO), on Saturday that cotton was a precious cash crop, which played a pivotal role in strengthening national economy and Pakistan was ranked top fifth country that was producing cot­ton and exporting its products. 

He said the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to increase cotton production by facilitating the cotton growers at maximum extent. In this connection, the cotton growers were also provided subsidies on vari­ous appliances in addition to ensuring provision of quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and other inputs whereas field staff of agriculture department as well as agriculture scientists were guiding farmers to get maximum cot­ton production. Agricultural experts were optimistic that the country would surpass the production target this year despite harsh weather con­ditions and climate changes, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

