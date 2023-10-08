Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes command of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD - Admiral Naveed Ashraf has assumed command of Pakistan Navy as 23rd Chief of the Naval Staff here on Saturday. The Change of Command was held in an impressive ceremony at PNS ZAFAR Islamabad, in which Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi upon comple­tion of his tenure of service, handed over the reins of Command to Admiral Naveed Ashraf, a Pakistan Navy news release said. In his farewell address, the outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said, “To­day Pakistan Navy stands as a strong and vital arm of the country’s Armed Forces, ca­pable of protecting our mari­time frontiers and radiating deterrence.” Referring to the enormous military buildup by the eastern neighbour, Admiral Muhammad Am­jad Khan Niazi highlighted that the Pakistan Navy re­mained fully cognizant of the challenge and continues to pursue progressive capabil­ity development through the induction of state-of-the-art naval platforms and equip­ment to enhance its combat readiness and potential. The outgoing Naval Chief under­scored that the vitalization of the Blue Economy was important for the economic development of the country.