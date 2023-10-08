ANF foils bid to smuggle imported liquor; recovers 240 bottles

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence foiled a bid to smuggle 240 imported liquor bottles from Peshawar to Punjab near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad here Saturday.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the ANF team managed to net ring leader, an Afghan national, along with another smuggler, resident of Peshawar.

The ANF recovered 240 imported liquor bottles of different brands from the possession of the accused.

The accused confessed that they were members of a drug trafficking gang who were involved in smuggling of drugs from Peshawar to Punjab in the past as well.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.