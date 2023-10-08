Anti-encroachment drive launched in Naurang Town

Lakki marwat - Several permanent structures were razed during an anti-encroachment operation in Naurang Town, said an official.

He said the operation was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali.

The official said that land grabbers had erected illegal constructions along the main Grand Trunk Road creating problems for traffic between Bannu and DI Khan.

“The occupation of roadside was also causing inconvenience for the general public and transporters,” he maintained.

The GT Road passing through Naurang Town is also used by transporters from Bannu to go to Punjab and Islamabad through the CPEC route.

DC Rehmat took serious notice of the situation and directed tehsil municipal administration to launch action against land grabbers and illegal occupants of state lands.

After receiving clear instructions from the DC, the anti-encroachment squad of the municipal body came into action and demolished illegal constructions with the help of machinery. The debris of razed buildings was also removed from roadsides.