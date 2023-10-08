Aqeel Khan clinches title in Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s enduring No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan clinched the men’s singles title at the Sheik­hoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Championship, held at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park on Friday. In the men’s singles final, Aqeel Khan se­cured a hard-fought victory over M Shoaib, prevailing with a score­line of 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Additionally, Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan, along with M Abid and M Shoaib, were jointly crowned as the cham­pions in the men’s doubles final.

The ladies singles title was claimed by Meheq Khokhar, who emerged victorious in the final after her opponent, Noor Malik (Wapda), was forced to retire due to leg injury. In the ladies doubles final, Meheq/Soha Ali defeated Amna Qayum and Sheeza Sajid 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 to secure the title.

In the seniors 45+ doubles final, Talha Waheed (G&O Pakistan) and Israr Gul (Police) defeated Ashar Khan and Kamran Khan 2-6, 6-3, 10-5. In the 55+ doubles final, Rashid Malik from Ali Embroidery Mills and Arif Feroze triumphed over Israr Gul and Humayun Per­vez 7-5, 7-5. In the seniors 65+ doubles final, Waqar Nisar and Inam ul Haq defeated M Babar and Brig Ghazanfar 6-2, 7-5.

Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, stu­dent of FG Abid Majeed School, clinched the triple crown as he first won the boys U-16 final, then partnering with Ali Talha, he beat Salar Khan/Hamza Asim 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 to clinch U-18 doubles title and then pairing with talented Zohaib Afzal Malik, he completed hat-trick of titles by beating Ab­dur Rehman/Nabeel Qayum 4-1, 4-1 in boys U-14 doubles final.

Hamza Roman won the boys U-18 final, Hamza Ali Rizwan won the boys U-14 final, while Shayan Afridi triumphed in the boys/ girls U-12 final. Hajra Suhail and Abdur Rehman claimed victory in the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, and Rashid Ali Bachani won the boys/girls U-10 final.

The concluding ceremony was graced by Director General Sports Punjab, Dr. Asif Tufail and GM Mar­keting Sheikhoo Steel Junaid Nav­eed and both distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up. Aqeel Khan, men’s singles champion, received a cash prize of Rs 175,000, while the runner-up received Rs 85,000. In the ladies singles, winner Mehek Khokhar was awarded Rs 80,000 and the runner-up received Rs 40,000. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik expressed gratitude to Advisor to CM on Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail and his entire team for their pivotal roles in promoting tennis across the Punjab.