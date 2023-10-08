 Arham, Fatima win titles in Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament 

LAHORE - Ar­ham bin Farrukh and Fatima Danish won the boys and girls singles titles in the 1st Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament held under the auspices of the Divisional Sports Com­mittee. In the boys final, Ar­ham defeated Ahsan Raza 3-1 with the score being 11- 8, 15-17, 11-3, 11-9 while in the girls final, Fatima de­feated Bushra Anwar 3-1 as the score was 11-7, 12-14, 11-5, 11-5. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput was the chief guest of the final. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, ADC Muhammad Hus­sain, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, DSO Farid Ali and others were also pres­ent. Muhammad Usman Khan of BVS School was declared the best player of the tourna­ment, while media coordina­tor Ejaz Qureshi was given special award, Sohail Tanveer and Haq Nawaz were given special cash prizes.