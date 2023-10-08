 Arham, Fatima win titles in Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament 

LAHORE - Arham bin Farrukh and Fatima Danish won the boys and girls singles titles in the 1st Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament held under the auspices of the Divisional Sports Committee. In the boys final, Arham defeated Ahsan Raza 3-1 with the score being 11- 8, 15-17, 11-3, 11-9 while in the girls final, Fatima defeated Bushra Anwar 3-1 as the score was 11-7, 12-14, 11-5, 11-5. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput was the chief guest of the final. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, ADC Muhammad Hussain, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, DSO Farid Ali and others were also present. Muhammad Usman Khan of BVS School was declared the best player of the tournament, while media coordinator Ejaz Qureshi was given special award, Sohail Tanveer and Haq Nawaz were given special cash prizes.