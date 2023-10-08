Sunday, October 08, 2023
Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif express solidarity with Palestinians

Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif express solidarity with Palestinians
Web Desk
10:02 PM | October 08, 2023
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reacted to the ongoing tensions between Palestine and Israel.

In a statement issued here, former president Asif Zardari sympathised with the Palestinians, saying the sympathies and prayers of the people of Pakistan were with them.

The PPP co-chairman added that the Palestinian people had been facing atrocities for a long time.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Hamas attacks on Israel were a reaction to Israeli actions on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places.

In a statement issued here, the PML-N president called for an immediate resolution of the territorial conflict, observing that Israel was depriving the Palestinians of their right to self-determination.

He said it was imperative to end Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians, and its illegal occupation.

