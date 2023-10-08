Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif express solidarity with Palestinians

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reacted to the ongoing tensions between Palestine and Israel.

In a statement issued here, former president Asif Zardari sympathised with the Palestinians, saying the sympathies and prayers of the people of Pakistan were with them.

The PPP co-chairman added that the Palestinian people had been facing atrocities for a long time.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Hamas attacks on Israel were a reaction to Israeli actions on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places.

In a statement issued here, the PML-N president called for an immediate resolution of the territorial conflict, observing that Israel was depriving the Palestinians of their right to self-determination.

He said it was imperative to end Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians, and its illegal occupation.