Bilawal, Governor congratulate 1st Pakistani astronaut Namira Saleem

KARACHI-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while congratulating the first Pakistani astronaut Namira Saleem, has said that it is a source of joy for him that a woman belonging to Pakistan has become an astronaut. He said that Namira Saleem was a brave and courageous woman.

The PPP Chairman said that Namira Saleem was appointed as Honorary Consul of Pakistan to Monaco by the then President Asif Ali Zardari. He said that of course, a journey of thousands of miles began with a single step. Bilawal said that Namira Saleem’s journey was the beginning of the Pakistani nation’s progress in the important field. We have to focus on space tourism as well as space exploration, he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated Namira Saleem for receiving the honour of being the first Pakistani astronaut. He said that Namira Saleem had made all Pakistanis proud by travelling in space. Tessori said that she was a source of pride for the entire nation. He said it proved that Pakistani women were not less than anyone in terms of capabilities.