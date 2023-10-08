Canada’s employment rises in September

OTTAWA - Can­ada’s employment rose by 64,000 in September, follow­ing an increase of 40,000 in August, Statistics Canada said Friday. The upward trend in employment con­tinues to occur in the context of the highest rate of popula­tion growth since 1957. On average, employment has grown by 30,000 per month since the beginning of the year, the national statistical agency said. The employ­ment rate, the proportion of the population aged 15 and older who are employed, rose 0.1 percentage points to 62 percent. Given the pace of population growth recorded in recent months, employ­ment gains of approximate­ly 50,000 per month are needed for the employment rate to remain constant, the agency said. The unemploy­ment rate was unchanged in September and stood at 5.5 percent for the third con­secutive month, following an increase of 0.5 percentage points from April to July, Sta­tistics Canada said.