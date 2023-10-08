Cleft lip, cleft palate patients receive free examination at camp

ISLAMABAD - As many as 23 patients of cleft lip and cleft palate on Saturday received free examination services from expert sugeons at a medical camp.

These deserving patients mostly from far-flung areas like Malakand were short-listed for treatment and surgery.

The treatment and surgery process will soon be started at the local hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A team of doctors and surgeon led by Dr. Azhar Sheikh conducted the detail examinations. The camp was arranged by Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA).

According to the association’s senior member Mrs. Farhat Akhtar Rehman, ICLAPA’s team of surgeons are working to bring smiles on the faces of lip and palate patients bringing positive change in their lives.

She said that the association has been working to provide free medical facilities to the poor families since 2004 with the support of families, friends and philanthropists.

She added the ICLAPA is a group of volunteers, which relied on donors to bring hope and happiness in the lives of people, for whom it was financially difficult to give treatment to their children.

She said that for any assistance and guidance pertaining to ICLAPA, citizens can contact at mobile numbers 03335157676 and 03005192490.