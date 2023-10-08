CM advisor stresses need for utilisation of precious minerals

Peshawar - Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines and Mineral Development, P&D, and Energy and Power Departments, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, highlighted the abundance of precious minerals in the province and the need for their efficient utilization.

He emphasized that the state must establish a firm presence in this domain, stating, “It’s either the Writ of the State or nothing; there is no middle ground.” Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah instructed authorities to take action against illegal activities under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Act and encouraged an increase in legal leaseholders. He also stressed the importance of public awareness regarding illegal mining and the enhancement of constitutional aspects related to mining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These remarks were made during a high-level meeting chaired by the caretaker provincial advisor on minerals, held to address the issue of illegal mining and its prevention. The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, included the participation of the Secretary of the Minerals Department, the DG of Mines and Minerals, the Deputy Commissioner, SP Nowshera, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, and Assistant Directors of the Mine and Mineral Development Department for Nowshera and Kohat, among other relevant officials.

During the meeting, Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah was informed that 334 FIRs had been filed in Nizampur, Nowshera district, and 95 FIRs in Kohat district about illegal placer gold mining. The caretaker Advisor issued immediate instructions to take action against those engaged in illegal placer gold mining in the Nowshera and Kohat districts, including the seizure of mining equipment and machinery. He emphasized that negligence and mismanagement in handling illegal mining would not be tolerated and urged continuous inspections with the support of the district administration. The caretaker Advisor also requested a progress report on the issue to be submitted next week.