CM Domki for provision of basic facilities to people in Balochistan

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that efforts were being made to provide basic facilities including communica­tion, health, education and clean drinking water in all remote ar­eas of Balochistan.

Addressing a public gather­ing, he said goverment’s effort is to take practical measures for the welfare of the people in the available time, the fruits of which will reach the people.

People, on this occasion, in­formed the caretaker chief min­ister about their problems and submitted applications.

On this occasion, Caretaker Provincial Ministers, Mir Dan­ish Longo, Asifur Rehman Dum­mard, Secretary Communica­tions and Construction Akbar Baloch, Commissioner Sibi Divi­sion Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai, and other officials were also present. The CM said that he was well aware of the problems of the people and immediate so­lution to the long-pending prob­lems was definitely difficult.

However, it is not impossible, if steps are taken sincerely to resolve people’s problems, he noted. He said that the projects of provision of basic facilities in Tehsil Lehri which were ap­proved under the Public Sector Development Program were stalled due to non-release of funds. Work on them should be started without delay and the release of funds will be ensured by the provincial government, he said. Domki said that the of­ficers of the administrative de­partments should improve the services for the convenience of the people and ensure the at­tendance of the subordinate staff including the officials in the government offices.

He said that public service de­livery institutions should ensure the performance of their duties actively, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Earlier, Chief Minister Domki visited Government Boys High School and expressed outrage over the dilapidated condi­tion of the school building and directed to complete the con­struction and renovation of educational institutions in the approved schemes under PSDP.

He said that the release of funds allocated under PSDP for the education sector would be ensured. The CM directed that science and computer labs in Boys High School should be made functional by providing necessary equipment and en­suring the attendance of teach­ers and for the functioning of the education system.

He instructed that Deputy Commissioner Sibi should make surprise visits to educational institutions and check the at­tendance of teachers. Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki also vis­ited Lahri RHC and inaugurated a UNICEF-supported renovation project at the Rural Health Cen­ter. On this occasion, Secretary Health Balochistan Asfandyar Kakar and Director General Health Noor Qazi briefed the chief minister about the health facilities available in Lehri and said that necessary medical machinery and medicines have been provided in RHC Lehri and added that quality health fa­cilities should be ensured at the centre. He said that providing basic facilities including health education and clean drinking water to the people was provin­cial government’s priority.