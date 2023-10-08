Construction work of Dadhocha Dam will start in a week or two: Commissioner 

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that the construction work of Dadhocha Dam will start in a week or two and land affectees will be given the market price of their land as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha expressed these views while visiting the site of under construction Dadhocha Dam. He was briefed there by the concerned departments about the headway of this project. He also spoke to the local population and listened to their concerns.

On this occasion, the commissioner said that the patriotism and sacrifice of the local population is commendable. Locals especially of Barwala, including the residents of Arazi Sehaal, Malikpur Azizal and Khanpur, are praiseworthy. We value the sacrifices of the locals and will make every effort to provide them with the full outcomes of these sacrifices.

“In the light of the Supreme Court decision and the instructions of the caretaker government of Punjab, the cost of their land to the local population will be set according to the 2020 rate as earlier, the price was fixed 2010 rates,” he said. He said that those whose property was affected by the dam will be given fair compensation. Commissioner directed that the district administration and concerned departments to work hard on this project to provide clean water for future generations.

While briefing the Commissioner on this occasion, it was informed that Daducha Dam is located at a distance of 25 kilometers from Rawalpindi. The height of the dam is 123 feet. After its construction, this dam will provide 35 million gallons daily (MGD) of water for the city of Rawalpindi, which will benefit domestic consumers. The construction of the dam will provide clean water to Rawalpindi and its remote areas. He said on this occasion that the construction work of Daducha Dam will be started again soon. The construction of the dam will be started in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court.

The construction of Dam will provide clean drinking water to the population of Rawalpindi city and cantonment. He further said that construction of a dam is the most important need of the hour. We should also think for our tomorrow. The Punjab government is giving special attention to the water supply projects. The project will be completed within the stipulated period.