CTD carries out search operation in Shezad Town area

ISLAMABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police conducted a search and combing operation at Shahzad town police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Shahzad Town police stations jurisdiction by CTD, FC and local police teams. During the search and combing operation, 90 suspicious individuals, 15 motorcycles, 04 vehicles, and 50 Houses were thoroughly checked, while 19 suspicious individuals and 19 illegal residing foreigners were shifted to the police station for verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal Capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.