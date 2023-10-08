CTO intensifies action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze on Saturday ordered a crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles.

The CTO, in a state­ment on Saturday, said that environmental and air pollution caused ep­idemic of viral diseases, therefore, transporters were ordered to run vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators would be taken to task, he added. The Traffic Police had mobilised to eliminate potential smog and environmen­tal pollution. During the current year, 48,331 smog emitting vehicles were issued tickets, he informed.The CTO said an awareness campaign was being conducted in view of possible smog and environmental pol­lution, adding the drive would be conducted in collaboration with bus owner unions.

TWO HELD; MOTORCYCLES, PISTOLS SEIZED

A Punjab Safe City Au­thority team and Lahore police apprehended a two-member burglary gang. The Safe Cities surveillance team traced the suspects to a loca­tion in Liaqat Abad. Dur­ing the inspection, four motorcycles and two pistols were recovered from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Habibur Rehman and Adil Nazir. Investiga­tions are underway.

SP Zunair Sherazi said that Safe City’s surveil­lance cameras played a significant role in man­aging and curbing crim­inal activities. The effec­tive use of surveillance cameras by the Safe Cities team continues to yield impressive results in controlling and com­bating crimes, he added.

SCHOLARSHIP CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED

SSP Admin Atif Nazir said that under the su­pervision of CCPO La­hore Bilial Siddique ka­mayana, Lahore police is spending significant part of its welfare fund on the education of the children of the force and its scope will be in­creased in future.

He said this while dis­tributing scholarship cheques among families of martyrs of Lahore po­lice. Over Rs16,44,568 scholarship cheques were distributed among children of martyrs SI Waris Ali, HC Asmat Ali, constable Waqas Aliz constable M Zubair, con­stable Mushtaq Ahmed, SI Bilal Hussain, constable Shaukat Ali Javed, consta­ble Mudassar Madeem, constable M Hafeez and HC Ghulam Murtaza.

The SSP said, “We all have to pay special at­tention to the educa­tion of the children of martyrs. In this regard the department is pro­viding all possible sup­port. The department will continue to play its role in the best educa­tion of the children of police employees.”