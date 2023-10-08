CTO intensifies action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze on Saturday ordered a crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles.
The CTO, in a statement on Saturday, said that environmental and air pollution caused epidemic of viral diseases, therefore, transporters were ordered to run vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators would be taken to task, he added. The Traffic Police had mobilised to eliminate potential smog and environmental pollution. During the current year, 48,331 smog emitting vehicles were issued tickets, he informed.The CTO said an awareness campaign was being conducted in view of possible smog and environmental pollution, adding the drive would be conducted in collaboration with bus owner unions.
TWO HELD; MOTORCYCLES, PISTOLS SEIZED
A Punjab Safe City Authority team and Lahore police apprehended a two-member burglary gang. The Safe Cities surveillance team traced the suspects to a location in Liaqat Abad. During the inspection, four motorcycles and two pistols were recovered from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Habibur Rehman and Adil Nazir. Investigations are underway.
SP Zunair Sherazi said that Safe City’s surveillance cameras played a significant role in managing and curbing criminal activities. The effective use of surveillance cameras by the Safe Cities team continues to yield impressive results in controlling and combating crimes, he added.
SCHOLARSHIP CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED
SSP Admin Atif Nazir said that under the supervision of CCPO Lahore Bilial Siddique kamayana, Lahore police is spending significant part of its welfare fund on the education of the children of the force and its scope will be increased in future.
He said this while distributing scholarship cheques among families of martyrs of Lahore police. Over Rs16,44,568 scholarship cheques were distributed among children of martyrs SI Waris Ali, HC Asmat Ali, constable Waqas Aliz constable M Zubair, constable Mushtaq Ahmed, SI Bilal Hussain, constable Shaukat Ali Javed, constable Mudassar Madeem, constable M Hafeez and HC Ghulam Murtaza.
The SSP said, “We all have to pay special attention to the education of the children of martyrs. In this regard the department is providing all possible support. The department will continue to play its role in the best education of the children of police employees.”