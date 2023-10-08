Sunday, October 08, 2023
Death toll from Indian state floods rises as search for 141 missing people underway

Agencies
October 08, 2023
SIKKIM-The number of missing persons after flash floods swept through India’s northeastern Sikkim state has increased to 141, with the death toll further rising, the state authorities said on Saturday.
According to a fresh update released by the State Disaster Management authorities as of Oct. 7, local 10 a.m., 141 people are reported missing and the death toll is at 27.
The search and rescue operation entered into a fourth day. Over 25,000 people have been affected, and 1,200 houses have been damaged, the authorities said, adding that nearly 6,900 people are living in camps opened by the government.
In neighboring West Bengal state, authorities in the Jalpaiguri district told Anadolu on Saturday that they have so far recovered 27 bodies swept away in the flash floods.
The authorities have now circulated pictures of the deceased to ascertain their identification. The missing people also include personnel of the Indian army, and efforts are on to trace them, according to a statement by the Indian army.
On Wednesday, after the incident happened, the Indian army had 23 soldiers missing. The same day, one soldier was rescued.

