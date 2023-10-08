Sunday, October 08, 2023
Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country: PMD

News Desk
October 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Dry weather is likely to pre­vail over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. However, rain and wind with thunder­storm is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir and Gil­git Baltistan. Temperature of some major cities record­ed this morning: Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Kara­chi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta and Mu­zaffarabad seventeen, Gilg­it and Murree fourteen de­gree centigrade. According to weather forecast for Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly, cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Shopi­an while dry weather in Jam­mu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula. Temperature re­corded this morning.

News Desk

