ECP summons Balochistan Chief Secretary on Oct 10

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Balochistan Chief Secretary on October 10, to discuss the matter related to transfer posting despite the ban. The election regulatory body wrote a letter to Balochistan Chief Secretary drawing his attention towards the transfer posting matters. Ac­cording to the copy available with The Nation, ECP Secretary Omar Hamid, in the letter said that they want him to address the administrative matters especially the transfer posting since the establish­ment of the caretaker government. It was stated that the caretaker government cannot transfer and appoint officials on their own according to the Elec­tion act. It can only be done under the will of ECP.