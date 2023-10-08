Experts for wheat cultivation from mid-October

FAISALABAD - The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare their lands to start wheat cultivation from mid-Octo­ber for getting bumper yield. A spokesman for the Agricul­ture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that mid-October to end-Novem­ber was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation. Therefore, farmers should prepare their lands and use approved wheat varieties for cultivation. Among the approved varieties include Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011, Pakistan-2013, Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Fais­alabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011. Farmers should also use seed grad­ers before cultivating healthy and quality seeds as quality seed played pivotal role in getting better production, he said and advised the growers to use one-and-a- half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce, he added.