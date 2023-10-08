Faisalabad, Lahore Blues register victories in QEAT 2023/24

LAHORE - Lahore Region Blues chased down a 126-run target in the final innings against Rawalpindi at Pindi Cricket Stadium while Faisalabad beat FATA as both teams registered victories in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2023/24. Rawalpindi, at Pindi Cricket Sta­dium, were 302-8 in 93 overs. Taimur Khan (166*, 232b, 29x4 3x6) helped the side get to 345 runs before they were bowled out in 109.3 overs. Hunain Shah returned with four wick­ets. Kashif Bhatti had three wickets while Ali Shafiq got two to his name.

In return, Imran Butt-led Lahore Blues chased the required 126 with significant ease, losing only three wickets in the process which came courtesy of Kashif Ali and Awais Anwar. The former got two while the latter got just one. Usman Salahuddin (39*, 52b, 8x4) and Husnain Talat (32*, 34b, 6x4, 1×6) were the high scorers for Lahore in the final innings, as the side won by seven wickets.

In another fifth-round QEAT fixture, FATA re­sumed their second innings from 156-8 while chasing 308 at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. They could only get to 181 runs before they were bowled out in 66.4 overs. Khurram Shahzad re­turned with four wickets. He was supported by M Abubakar Khan and M Shahzad Gul, who bagged three and two wickets respectively. Efforts by M Sarwar Afridi (59, 143b, 8x4) and Samiullah Jr (48, 97b, 6x4) went in vain as the Faisalabad bowlers ran through the FATA line-up, ensuring that the side secured a comfortable win.

The 17th match of the QEAT between Lahore Region Whites and Peshawar ended in a draw. Peshawar resumed their innings from 330-2 at Gaddafi Stadium on the final day of play in the fifth round. Skipper Sahibzada Farhan and Kam­ran Ghulam, who both completed their centuries the previous day, were at the crease. Sahibzada scored 245 ((429b, 28x4, 4x6) while Kamran ended up with 154 runs scored from 361 balls, including 11 boundaries and a maximum.

Niaz Khan scored 89 runs from 78 balls in­cluding 13 boundaries, taking the score to 589, before the side was bowled out after batting for 174.3 overs. M Rameez Jr got a six-fer for Lahore Whites. He was helped by Ali Zaryab Asif, who bagged two wickets. The match was drawn, with neither side getting to bat for the second time.

Meanwhile, another fifth-round QEAT fixture between Karachi Region Whites and Multan ended in a stalemate after Karachi could get to 243/3 while chasing a daunting 432. Saim Ayub registered his maiden first-class century (142**, 248b, 12x4, 1×6) which helped his side to 243 runs in 82 overs. Khurram Manzoor (41) a lsoplayed well.