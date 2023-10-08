FIR lodged against 86 PTI activists in Mardan

Mardan - The police have filed a case against over 86 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, including former lawmakers, for allegedly organizing a public rally and convention without proper authorization.

The incident took place during a workers’ convention held at the residence of former provincial minister Muhammad Atif Khan, although Atif Khan himself did not attend the event.

Former legislators Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdus Salam Afridi, Amir Farzand Khan, party leader Haris Khan Toru, along with Riaz Paindakhel advocate, Islam Wardak advocate, and other party officials and local workers participated in the convention.

Additionally, PTI workers organized a rally on the Mardan-Swabi road, blocking traffic for over 20 minutes, without obtaining permission from the district administration.

Sub-Inspector Khaista Rahman from the Par Hoti Police Station filed an FIR against the 86 PTI workers, former lawmakers, legal team members, and other office-bearers under various sections of the law.