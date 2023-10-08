Five injured outlaws held after fire exchange

KARACHI - Five outlaws were injured and held with arms, looted valuables after separate incidents of fire exchange in different localities of the metropolis. According to details, police engaged six-member gang of robbers near Manghopir canal and an exchange of fire took place. In cross firing, four robbers were injured and held while their two accomplices managed to escape. The police recovered arms, motorcycles and snatched valuables from possession of detainees. Another accused identified as was injured in fire exchange with police and held with snatched bike. The injured suspects were shifted to hospital. Police seized the recovered arms, valuables and after registering separate cases in both incidents started investigations.