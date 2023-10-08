Sunday, October 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Five injured outlaws held after fire exchange

Agencies
October 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Five outlaws were injured and held with arms, looted valuables after separate incidents of fire exchange in different localities of the metropolis. According to details, police engaged six-member gang of robbers near Manghopir canal and an exchange of fire took place. In cross firing, four robbers were injured and held while their two accomplices managed to escape. The police recovered arms, motorcycles and snatched valuables from possession of detainees. Another accused identified as was injured in fire exchange with police and held with snatched bike. The injured suspects were shifted to hospital. Police seized the recovered arms, valuables and after registering separate cases in both incidents started investigations.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1696645154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023