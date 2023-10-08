Foolproof security arrangements ensured at churches

Punjab police are on high alert to maintain law and order during prayer ceremonies of the Christian community across the province.

According to details, a prayer program has been organized in the churches across the province of Punjab. The security has been put on alert at the directions of the Inspector General of Punjab, Usman Anwar.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has said that the Special Protection Unit (SPU), and supervisory officers of churches have reviewed the security arrangments.

Usman Anwar has also directed to depute additional police personnel and snipers around sensitive churches.

Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the Dolphin Squad, PRU (Punjab Riot Unit), and elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around Garhiaghars.

Police officers and personnel should remain extremely alert, keep a close eye on undesirable elements, and promote interfaith harmony among scholars, Christian community members, and members of peace committees.