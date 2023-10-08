Sunday, October 08, 2023
General elections: Fazl says politicians should not be in jails

October 08, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maula­na Fazlur Reh­man Saturday said that iden­tification of loopholes in elec­tions process should not be considered as postponement of elections and the success of his party in local bodies elec­tion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa testified the rising popularity of JUI-F in masses.

Addressing social media con­vention here, the JUIF leader said that he did not like to give state­ments against political opponent who was in jail due to his alleged misdeeds. Politicians should not be in jails, he said, adding that those who broke laws should be held accountable.

Maulana Fazl said that only an elected government could address the country’s prob­lems. He said good governance and strong economy was im­perative to move the coun­try on a road to progress and prosperity. Due to PTI Govern­ment incompetency, he said the country was reached at the verge of bankruptcy.

