Hidden PTI leaders statements supporting Imran Khan emerge

ISLAMABAD - Some recorded video statements of those PTI leaders, who had gone into hiding fearing arrests, have emerged on social media testifying that for­mer prime minister Imran Khan never gave them any instructions before or after May 9 to attack civil­ian and military installations. These leaders preemptively recorded their video statements on oath.

The move comes days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Usman Dar instantly resurfaced af­ter he had gone missing and claimed that ex-premier Khan was the master­mind of May 9 riots. The party lead­ers including PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan in their separates recorded video statements declared that in case of their any other vid­eo statement contrary to the record­ed one should be considered fake. PTI Secretary General said: “In case of my ‘enforced disappearance’ or arrest please keep this statement of mine on oath as proof that PTI chairman Imran Khan never ever gave any in­structions to harm any government or state institutions’ buildings.”

He said that Khan has always ad­vised them to remain peaceful as he always talked about the integrity of Pakistan.

In his recorded video statement in connection with May 9 incidents, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Khan never ordered him to do any illegal activity. He said: “I swear, I have never been ordered by Khan to concoct a plot or do violence or similar acts against Pakistan Army, police and other state organs.”

“The aim of any of our sit-ins or protests was never to obstruct the appointment of the head of any in­stitution,” he added. “I am recording this statement under oath that Khan has never ordered us to take any vi­olent action or in any case to attack military installations,” Gandapur testified. PTI Secretary General Cen­tral Punjab Hammad Azhar also re­corded statement under oath that PTI chairman never directed to do any violent protest in his presence.

“I have never participated in any violent protest,” he added. PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh, who is the member of party’s Core Com­mittee, in his video statement un­der oath categorically stated: “I take an oath with this Holy Quran in my hand that Imran Khan, the leader of this nation, never incited us to attack private and public institutions.”

He went on to say: “I swear that whenever there was any possibility of confrontations like on occasion of May 25 or when we were heading to­wards the Parliament, Khan instant­ly ordered his party men to go back to avoid clash.” PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi in his video statement said that he was associat­ed with PTI since 1996 but his leader never talked about attacking and van­dalising state institutions or inciting violence. He said any video contrary to this one would be false and fake.

Similarly, PTI Additional Secretary General Ali Nawaz Awan issued his recorded video statement and clear­ly stated that Khan believed in su­premacy of law and constitution who never supported violent act, which was evident from his lifelong struggle. He stated that he record­ed his statement on oath as a proof, so there would be no legal standing of any of his other statement con­trary to it. Adviser on Internation­al Media to Chairman PTI Syed Zu­lfiqar Bukhari in his video statement under oath stated that Khan nei­ther ever issued any order of violent protest in his presence nor he him­self ever took part in any such vio­lent activities. Brigadier (R) Musad­diq Abbasi, who served as Advisor to PM Imran Khan on Accountabili­ty and Interior, said that Khan nev­er ever instructed to make frivolous cases against his political rivals and gave them due legal treatment in jail.