Sunday, October 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hotel owner killed, two hurt over resistance during dacoity bid

Staff Reporter
October 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Four armed dacoits killed a hotel owner and injured two others over resis­tance during a dacoity bid in 18 Kassi area here early Saturday morning. Ac­cording to police sources, four armed robbers came to Bismillah Hotel in 18 Kassi early morning on Saturday and started loot­ing. The armed suspects opened fire and killed the hotel owner named Shakeel S/O Muhammad Shareef while injured his brother Shafiq and hotel worker Sabir over resis­tance. Rescue teams shift­ed the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital in pres­ence of police. Makhdoom Rasheed police have started legal proceedings against the fleeing dacoits.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1696645154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023