Hotel owner killed, two hurt over resistance during dacoity bid

MULTAN - Four armed dacoits killed a hotel owner and injured two others over resis­tance during a dacoity bid in 18 Kassi area here early Saturday morning. Ac­cording to police sources, four armed robbers came to Bismillah Hotel in 18 Kassi early morning on Saturday and started loot­ing. The armed suspects opened fire and killed the hotel owner named Shakeel S/O Muhammad Shareef while injured his brother Shafiq and hotel worker Sabir over resis­tance. Rescue teams shift­ed the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital in pres­ence of police. Makhdoom Rasheed police have started legal proceedings against the fleeing dacoits.