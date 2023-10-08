Sunday, October 08, 2023
House of BISE PRO looted

APP
October 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Un­identified thieves have looted house of Public Re­lations Officer (PRO) Riz­wan Ahmad Joiya Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Fais­alabad, here on Saturday. PRO BISE Rizwan Ahmad Joiya said that he was re­siding in a house situated at Ayub Research Colony Jhang Road but he along with his family members went to visit his ancestral village in Arif Wala some days ago. When he and his family came back, they saw that some unknown thieves had looted vari­ous items from his house including LCD, batteries, clothes, shoes, laptop, tabs, books, school bags, cash and golden jewelry worth Rs.915,000/-. Fac­tory Area police have started investigation after registration of a case but no clue of the accused was traced out so far, he added.

APP

