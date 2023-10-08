Human skeleton found in Clifton bungalow

KARACHI - A human skeleton was found in a bungalow located near Zamzama within the remit of the Clifton police station, the police said. In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi said that the Clifton police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police have sifted the human skeleton to the hospital for identification and medical report. The SSP South claimed that the bungalow which has been closed for over seven months is owned by Muhammad Ahmad Aslam. In a similar incident back in 2022, remains of human bodies were found during the excavation of a plot in Karachi’s Baldia. The human organs found during excavations include the skeletons of a child and two adults.