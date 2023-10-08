Sunday, October 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Human skeleton found in Clifton bungalow

Agencies
October 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A human skeleton was found in a bungalow located near Zamzama within the remit of the Clifton police station, the police said. In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi said that the Clifton police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police have sifted the human skeleton to the hospital for identification and medical report. The SSP South claimed that the bungalow which has been closed for over seven months is owned by Muhammad Ahmad Aslam. In a similar incident back in 2022, remains of human bodies were found during the excavation of a plot in Karachi’s Baldia. The human organs found during excavations include the skeletons of a child and two adults.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1696645154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023