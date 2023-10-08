Sunday, October 08, 2023
ICC Word Cup: Host India to face Australia in mega clash today

ICC Word Cup: Host India to face Australia in mega clash today
Web Sports Desk
12:42 PM | October 08, 2023
Cricket giants India and Australia will face each other in the fifth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

The much-awaited match will start at 2:30pm amid possibility of rain as downpour lashed the city a day ago.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to avenge their 2015 World Cup semi-final loss against Australia. Before facing Australia in today's match, India secured a 2-1 series win over the former last month apart from the victorious title run at the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka.

India have thrashed Australia just four times in the history of the 50-overs World Cup.

Indian side will step into the ground possibly without in-form batter Shubman Gill, who is suffering from dengue. Similarly Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is too physically unfit to play today's match.  

