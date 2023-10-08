IG Punjab meets with DPO Sahiwal

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shahzad and his team at the Central Police Office here on Saturday. The IG appreciated performance of Sahiwal police for crime control and excellent public service delivery. DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shahzad briefed the IG about cases of serious crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, blind murder, robbery and dacoity, in the district.
Meanwhile, parents of a rescued child from kidnappers met the IG and expressed their gratitude. Separately, the private security company thanked the police for arresting robbers who had looted cash.