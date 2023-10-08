Sunday, October 08, 2023
IG Punjab meets with DPO Sahiwal

Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shahzad and his team at the Central Police Office here on Saturday. The IG appreciated performance of Sa­hiwal police for crime control and excellent pub­lic service delivery. DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shahzad briefed the IG about cases of serious crimes, in­cluding kidnapping for ransom, blind murder, rob­bery and dacoity, in the district. 

Meanwhile, parents of a rescued child from kid­nappers met the IG and expressed their gratitude. Separately, the private security company thanked the police for arresting robbers who had looted cash.

