IPP announces worker conventions, public gatherings from Oct 13

ISLAMABAD - Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday announced that the party will hold worker conventions and public gatherings across the country from October 13. Addressing a press conference, she said, “Under the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and party president Abdul Haleem Khan, IPP has decided to organize worker conventions and public gatherings from October 13 throughout the country. These public gatherings will demon­strate that IPP represents the pub­lic at the grassroots level.”

Following the party’s registra­tion with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), she said IPP is embarking on a journey dedicated to serving the people of Pakistan. Dr Awan emphasised that with the support of the masses, IPP aimed to fulfill the dreams of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a prosperous Pakistan. She regret­ted that while some parties have promoted the slogan of “respect the vote,” for their interest IPP will give “respect to the voters,” who are the real stakeholders in the progress, prosperity, and develop­ment of the country. She further emphasized that the country re­quired leadership that serves pub­lic and national interests rather than advancing personal agendas. IPP is determined to lead the na­tion towards progress, prosperity, and development. Dr. Awan added.

“The objective of IPP’s politics is to unify politics and the state and bring the public together on one platform for the betterment of the country.” She said, IPP aimed to unite a nation divided along religious and political lines, harnessing the power of the peo­ple for the progress and prosper­ity of Pakistan. She said the par­ty’s manifesto revolves around working towards the country’s progress while seeking the trust and input of the public. Dr Awan stressed that the nation currently needed parties focused on deliv­ering services rather than those relying solely on slogans. She welcomed and endorsed the de­cisions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and said, “We support and endorse all the policies and initiatives of SIFC.” According to her, SIFC holds the potential to attract both foreign and domestic investment into Pakistan, contributing signif­icantly to country’s development and economic strengthening.