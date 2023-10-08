Islamophobia at the UN

In recent months, Europe has witnessed a concerning trend where Muslims are facing severe challenges in practicing their re­ligion. Instances of the Holy Quran being burned or desecrat­ed in several European states have emerged, and Muslims are being denied their right to worship free­ly. This wave of intolerance has created an atmosphere of fear, pre­venting individuals from attend­ing mosques and practicing their faith without apprehension.

However, amidst these trou­bling developments, a significant and positive event unfolded at the UN General Assembly last week. Leaders from the Muslim world showcased a rare unity, speaking with one voice to vehemently con­demn Islamophobia. This collec­tive stance sends a powerful mes­sage, highlighting the urgent need for global awareness and action against this growing prejudice.

Islamophobia is on the rise in Western countries, posing a threat to the fundamental principle of religious freedom. It is crucial to emphasise that everyone has the right to follow their own religion, and mutual respect among diverse faiths is essential for fostering har­mony and understanding in our global society.

This call for respect and toler­ance is not merely a plea but a fundamental demand rooted in the principles of human rights and mutual understanding. As we move forward, it is imperative for societies worldwide to embrace diversity, uphold religious free­dom, and stand united against any form of discrimination or intoler­ance. Only through such collec­tive efforts can we hope to create a world where every individual can practice their faith without fear and where respect for one anoth­er’s beliefs forms the cornerstone of our shared humanity.

MARYAM MOHSIN,

Dasht.