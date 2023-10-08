Israel blames Iran for Hamas attack

Israeli President Isaac Herzog blamed Iran late Sunday for a surprise Hamas attack that left hundreds of Israelis dead.

“Supported and directed by their proxy commanders in Iran, they (Hamas) carried out an unprovoked, heinous attack against the Jewish state on a Jewish holy day,” Herzog said in a statement.

The president vowed that Tel Aviv “will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens.”

“I call upon the family of nations - this war waged against us marks a line in the sand. Now is the time to hear clear, unequivocal condemnation of Hamas, its allies, and its backers in Iran,” he said. “Now is the time to stand firm with Israel in support of its just and moral battle in the face of an abhorrent enemy.”

Hamas launched a stunning attack Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip amid heavy rocket fire.

At least 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,500 injured in the attack, while several soldiers and civilians were captured by Hamas and taken back to Gaza.

Israel retaliated with a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which left more than 250 Palestinians dead and injured over 1,700, according to the Health Ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to use all of Israel’s strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities and “take revenge for this black day.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry characterized the Hamas attack as an act of self-defense. Iran is an arch-enemy of Israel.

The Hamas attack came as Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought Tel Aviv to the verge of a catastrophic defeat.